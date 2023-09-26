News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town v Chelsea LIVE: Updates and team news from EFL Trophy tie at Sixfields

Cobblers resume their EFL Trophy campaign against Chelsea Under-21s at Sixfields tonight.
By James Heneghan
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
Keep up to date with events on our live blog here...

Cobblers v Chelsea LIVE

16:48 BST

There’s going to be a lot of young players on show tonight. Not only on Chelsea’s side but Northampton manager Jon Brady has suggested he’ll field a youthful team as he prioritises the league. James Dadge, Peter Abimbola and Jacob Scott among those likely to be involved.

16:47 BST

Hello and welcome to coverage of tonight’s EFL Trophy clash between Cobblers and Chelsea’s youngsters. We’ll have team news shortly plus regular updates from Sixfields...

