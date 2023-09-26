Northampton Town v Chelsea LIVE: Updates and team news from EFL Trophy tie at Sixfields
Cobblers resume their EFL Trophy campaign against Chelsea Under-21s at Sixfields tonight.
By James Heneghan
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
and live on Freeview channel 276
Keep up to date with events on our live blog here...
Cobblers v Chelsea LIVE
There’s going to be a lot of young players on show tonight. Not only on Chelsea’s side but Northampton manager Jon Brady has suggested he’ll field a youthful team as he prioritises the league. James Dadge, Peter Abimbola and Jacob Scott among those likely to be involved.
Hello and welcome to coverage of tonight’s EFL Trophy clash between Cobblers and Chelsea’s youngsters. We’ll have team news shortly plus regular updates from Sixfields...