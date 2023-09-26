News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town v Chelsea LIVE: All the latest from EFL Trophy tie at Sixfields

Cobblers resume their EFL Trophy campaign against Chelsea Under-21s at Sixfields tonight.
By James Heneghan
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 18:43 BST
Keep up to date with events on our live blog here...

Cobblers v Chelsea LIVE

Show new updates
21:01 BST

Chelsea’s second penalty... good finish

1-2

21:01 BST

Wyatt now for Cobblers... scores.

1-1

21:00 BST

Chelsea’s turn... scored.

0-1

20:59 BST

Lintott first up... saved!

20:55 BST

FT: 2-2. Great effort from Cobblers’ youngsters. Now for penalties...

20:51 BSTUpdated 20:52 BST

90’

Four added minutes. Remember we’ll have penalties unless there’s a winning goal...

20:45 BSTUpdated 20:47 BST

84’

That would have been remarkable by Wyatt! Great effort from the half way line, fantastic technique on the volley, but the Chelsea goalkeeper recovers just in time to save

20:41 BST

81’

Chelsea really should take the lead but they can’t get a shot away and when they do Cobblers get bodies back and make the block

20:39 BSTUpdated 20:40 BST

79’

Chelsea have the ball in the net but the offside flag goes up against Stutter. Unsurprisingly the visitors finishing on top. Average age of the Cobblers XI currently out there is under 20

20:38 BST

77’

Goal-saving block from McGowan at the back post. Chelsea appealing for handball and a penalty but he was barely a yard away. Header from the subsequent corner is straight at THompson

