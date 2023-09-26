Northampton Town v Chelsea LIVE: All the latest from EFL Trophy tie at Sixfields
and live on Freeview channel 276
Keep up to date with events on our live blog here...
Cobblers v Chelsea LIVE
Chelsea’s second penalty... good finish
1-2
Wyatt now for Cobblers... scores.
1-1
Chelsea’s turn... scored.
0-1
Lintott first up... saved!
FT: 2-2. Great effort from Cobblers’ youngsters. Now for penalties...
90’
Four added minutes. Remember we’ll have penalties unless there’s a winning goal...
84’
That would have been remarkable by Wyatt! Great effort from the half way line, fantastic technique on the volley, but the Chelsea goalkeeper recovers just in time to save
81’
Chelsea really should take the lead but they can’t get a shot away and when they do Cobblers get bodies back and make the block
79’
Chelsea have the ball in the net but the offside flag goes up against Stutter. Unsurprisingly the visitors finishing on top. Average age of the Cobblers XI currently out there is under 20
77’
Goal-saving block from McGowan at the back post. Chelsea appealing for handball and a penalty but he was barely a yard away. Header from the subsequent corner is straight at THompson