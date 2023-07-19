Northampton Town v Birmingham City LIVE: Trialists start for Cobblers as trio return from injury
Keep up-to-date with events at Sixfields on our live blog below...
Cobblers v Birmingham LIVE
44’
Best moment for Cobblers so far as Bowie breaks in behind Birmingham’s back-line but he hesitates and can’t find Appere with his cutback.
42’
Headed clearance on the goal-line from Pinnock prevents Marc Roberts from making it two.
40’
Still fairly even but one moment of quality has the visitors ahead. Really good finish from James. Cobblers bright in glimpses but need to sharpen up in the final third.
31’ GOAL BIRMINGHAM - JAMES
Sweet low finish from Jordan James from Longelo’s lay-off gives Birmingham the lead.
30’
Captain for the evening Sam Sherring has pinged forward a couple of lovely long passes. The second of those leads to a period of pressure which culminates in Ruddy easily saving Appere’s 20-yard shot.
25’
First chance of the game falls to Birmingham. Deep cross headed back across goal but neither Hogan nor Roberts can get a clean strike away and the ball dribbles harmlessly into Dadge’s hands.
20’
Very ‘pre-season’ start to this game. Birmingham with most of the ball so far but Cobblers disciplined out of possession and have had the odd promising moment on the counter. Nothing to worry either goalkeeper though.
10’
Cobblers 4-3-3 with Pinnock in the 10 role and Bowie through the middle. Appere off the right. Scott Hogan leading the line for Birmingham.
7’
Driving run from ex-Cobbler Keshi Anderson ends with him being tripped. He picks himself up to take the resulting free-kick 30 yards from goal. Decent strike but a good yard or two over the bar.
2’
Ash Hunter one of the trialists starting tonight. Young midfielder Khanya Leshabela also on trial in central midfield