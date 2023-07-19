News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town v Birmingham City LIVE: Trialists start for Cobblers as trio return from injury

Cobblers continue their pre-season campaign with tonight’s second friendly against Birmingham City.
By James Heneghan
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:13 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 19:46 BST

Keep up-to-date with events at Sixfields on our live blog below...

Cobblers v Birmingham LIVE

Show new updates
20:30 BST

44’

Best moment for Cobblers so far as Bowie breaks in behind Birmingham’s back-line but he hesitates and can’t find Appere with his cutback.

20:28 BST

42’

Headed clearance on the goal-line from Pinnock prevents Marc Roberts from making it two.

20:25 BST

40’

Still fairly even but one moment of quality has the visitors ahead. Really good finish from James. Cobblers bright in glimpses but need to sharpen up in the final third.

20:16 BSTUpdated 20:16 BST

31’ GOAL BIRMINGHAM - JAMES

Sweet low finish from Jordan James from Longelo’s lay-off gives Birmingham the lead.

20:16 BST

30’

Captain for the evening Sam Sherring has pinged forward a couple of lovely long passes. The second of those leads to a period of pressure which culminates in Ruddy easily saving Appere’s 20-yard shot.

20:11 BSTUpdated 20:13 BST

25’

First chance of the game falls to Birmingham. Deep cross headed back across goal but neither Hogan nor Roberts can get a clean strike away and the ball dribbles harmlessly into Dadge’s hands.

20:02 BSTUpdated 20:06 BST

20’

Very ‘pre-season’ start to this game. Birmingham with most of the ball so far but Cobblers disciplined out of possession and have had the odd promising moment on the counter. Nothing to worry either goalkeeper though.

19:55 BST

10’

Cobblers 4-3-3 with Pinnock in the 10 role and Bowie through the middle. Appere off the right. Scott Hogan leading the line for Birmingham.

19:52 BSTUpdated 19:54 BST

7’

Driving run from ex-Cobbler Keshi Anderson ends with him being tripped. He picks himself up to take the resulting free-kick 30 yards from goal. Decent strike but a good yard or two over the bar.

19:50 BST

2’

Ash Hunter one of the trialists starting tonight. Young midfielder Khanya Leshabela also on trial in central midfield

