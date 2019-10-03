Northampton Town to pay tribute to former boss Justin Edinburgh ahead of Leyton Orient clash

Cobblers supporters will get the chance to pay tribute to former boss Justin Edinburgh when Town take on Leyton Orient at the PTS Academy Stadium this Saturday (ko 3pm).

Edinburgh, who managed the Cobblers between January and September, 2017, passed away in June after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Justin Edinburgh

The 49-year-old was manager of Orient at the time of his death.

Just weeks earlier he had guided to the Os to the National League title and promotion, and Saturday sees the first meeting of the clubs since the summer tragedy.

The Cobblers have announced a series of activities at the PTS on Saturday as they pay their respects to the former Tottenham Hotspur defender.

A club statement read: “There will be a pre-match period of applause.

“There will also be a collection to support the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation, the charity set up by Justin’s family in his memory, and a number of programme articles looking back on and celebrating Justin’s life and in particular his time at Northampton Town.

“Justin’s picture will also be on the cover of Saturday’s match programme.”

Current Cobblers boss Keith Curle paid tribute to Edinburgh, and said: “I came across Justin a few times as a manager and as a coach, and certainly as a player.

“He was a very enthusiastic person with a passion for the game, and I think everybody that knew Justin would have been touched by his professionalism, his affection and his enthusiasm for the game.”