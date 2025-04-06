2 . Aaron McGowan

You could tell he was fired up before kick-off and that attitude rubbed off on his team-mates as they ran all over Posh. Led the team brilliantly. Seemed to play both centre-half and right-back at different times and was so secure all the way through. Odoh never had a sniff of goal on that side. Delivered the cross that led to Costelloe's goal... 9 Photo: Pete Norton