Northampton Town player ratings from Peterborough trouncing as Cobblers claim stunning derby win

By James Heneghan
Published 6th Apr 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2025, 10:23 BST
Cobblers recorded their biggest win over rivals Peterborough United in 40 years as Sam Hoskins scored twice in a 4-0 thrashing at London Road on Saturday.

Town were all over Posh from the word go and Hoskins set them on their way with a delightful finish before he converted from the spot after a foul on Ben Perry. Peterborough defender Tayo Edun also saw red and the home side’s utter misery was compounded by Dara Costelloe’s close-range finish and a late header from Tom Eaves. Here are our player ratings from a sensational afternoon across the border...

Enjoyed a peaceful stroll in the afternoon sunshine. Blocked one early shot with his legs and was down quickly to hold a second half effort from Jones but those were the most routine of routine saves. Had virtually nothing else to do as Posh's free-scoring attack were kept in check... 9

1. Lee Burge

You could tell he was fired up before kick-off and that attitude rubbed off on his team-mates as they ran all over Posh. Led the team brilliantly. Seemed to play both centre-half and right-back at different times and was so secure all the way through. Odoh never had a sniff of goal on that side. Delivered the cross that led to Costelloe's goal... 9

2. Aaron McGowan

The effective and relentless pressing those at the top of the pitch made life easier for Town's defence as Posh so rarely found a way out of their half, especially once down to 10 men. Very solid and assured when he was asked to defend and, in such a high-pressure, emotionally-charged game, he never once looked flustered... 9

3. TJ Eyoma

Class performance. Absolute class. Might have been a very different game if not for his two last-ditch challenges at 0-0 and then 1-0. His pace and athleticism snuffed out any threat Posh had on the counter, both with 11 and 10 men. Punched an excellent pass into Costelloe in the lead up to the opener... 9.5

4. Luke Mbete

