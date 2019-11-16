Northampton Town 4 Crewe Alexandra 1: James Heneghan's player ratings
A first-half blitz set up a third successive home victory for the Cobblers on Saturday when they swept aside Crewe Alexandra with a 4-1 win.
Who impressed at the PTS and did anyone let the side down? Find out with our player ratings...
1. David Cornell
His goal was peppered at times as Crewe took 22 shots in all but he beat away efforts from Kirk and Dale and then produced a superb second-half stop to ensure Porter's header stayed out and there'd be no jittery finish... 8
Had his hands full and took a while to get to grips with the impressive Lowery but once Crewe's bright start fizzled out he and the rest of the defence were able to minimise the away side's threat... 7
A couple of crunching tackles when his side led 4-1 with a few minutes to go summed up his all-action, no-holds-barred approach as Town's midfield general again took command in the middle. Such a class act... 8