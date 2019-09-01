Northampton Town 3 Plymouth Argyle 1: James Heneghan's player ratings
Cobblers produced their best performance of the season to beat Plymouth Argyle 3-1 at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday.
There were impressive performances all across the pitch for Northampton, but who was the pick of the bunch? Find out with James Heneghan's player ratings...
1. David Cornell
Helpless bystander as Riley's cheeky free-kick whizzed past him, but was at his best when brilliantly clawing away Cooper's long-range effort late on, his only real save of the afternoon. Quick and decisive off his line... 7.5
Accomplished display. Plymouth regularly threatened on his side, especially when Mayor drifted over, but stood strong and rarely gave Argyle a free cross into the box. Created the space for Hoskins to set up the third goal... 8
A threat going forward and almost had his first goal for the club when Palmer denied him after a gorgeous first touch. The fact Plymouth seldom threatened on their right said a lot for his defending, one rough tackle aside... 7.5
Captain was a warrior in the heart of defence. His aggressive, front-foot defending typified the team's performance as Taylor wasn't given a sniff of goal. Won header after header and made important clearances under pressure... 8