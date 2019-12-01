Harry Smith's third goal made sure there'd be no way back for the Magpies. Pictures: Pete Norton

Northampton Town 3 Notts County 1: James Heneghan's player ratings from FA Cup win

Cobblers made safe progress into the third-round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory over Notts County on Sunday.

How did every player perform at the PTS? Find out with our player ratings...

1. Steve Arnold

2. Charlie Goode

3. Jordan Turnbull

4. Scott Wharton

