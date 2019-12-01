Northampton Town 3 Notts County 1: James Heneghan's player ratings from FA Cup win
Cobblers made safe progress into the third-round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 victory over Notts County on Sunday.
How did every player perform at the PTS? Find out with our player ratings...
1. Steve Arnold
Good late save prevented a tense finish but spilled Boldewijn's cross and Dennis gobbled it up to give County a lifeline. Had earlier failed to command his penalty box and was fortunate to see Thomas head over... 6
Blocks, tackles and headers aplenty as he delivered another commanding display at the back. His efforts helped keep County quiet and ensured the away side's dangerous attacks didn't translate into many clear chances... 7.5
He just can't stop scoring! Made it four goals in three games with a powerful early header, although Slocombe might feel he should have done better. Defended well too, particularly as he was sometimes stretched on his side... 8