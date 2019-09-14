Chris Lines drives forward. Picture: Pete Norton

Northampton Town 2 Newport County 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers recorded back-to-back home wins with an excellent 2-0 victory over previously unbeaten Newport County on Saturday.

Who stood out from an impressive team performance? Find out with our player ratings...

Unlikely to have an easier afternoon all season long as Newport failed to register a single shot on target. Town's excellent defence reduced his workload although he caught well from crosses... 7

1. David Cornell

No alarms at the back and hinted of his attacking capabilities with one terrific cross right onto Hoskins' head. All in all looks a solid addition to the squad and a sound option at right-back... 7.5

2. Michael Harriman

Shut down Newport's threat on his side of the pitch with another competent and assured defensive performance at left-back. Could still get forward more but his primary job is to defend and he did that excellently... 7.5

3. Joe Martin

Faultless on his return to the starting XI. Strong in the air and read the game expertly to ward off the danger as he played a starring role in Town's first home clean sheet of the campaign... 8

4. Scott Wharton

