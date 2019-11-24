Northampton Town 2 Grimsby Town 0 - Jeremy Casey's player ratings
The Cobblers made it five wins in their past six matches in Sky Bet League Two with a 2-0 victory over Grimsby Town at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday.
Keith Curle's men have now claimed 16 points out of the past 18 available to them, and have moved up to fifth place in the table.
1. David Cornell
Made crucial stops, one in each half, from Matt Green and James Hanson, and never put a foot wrong the whole game... 7.5
2. Sam Hoskins
Nobody can ever question Hoskins' work-rate and he again put in a shift. But he didn't get any change out of left-back Lewis Gibson all game... 6.5
3. Charlie Goode
Another gigantic performance from skipper Goode. Rock solid in defence, and always willing to rampage forward in attack... 7.5
4. Jordan Turnbull
An integral part of what is becoming a seriously strong back three. Won virtually every header, and rarely beaten on the deck... 7.5
