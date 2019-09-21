Northampton Town 2 Crawley Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings
An injury-time own goal prevented Cobblers from recording a third win on the spin on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with Crawley Town.
Here are our player ratings...
1. David Cornell
A routine first-half stop from Greco-Cox was followed by one that required sharper reflexes from the same man later in the half. Not really tested until Crawley's late goals, and couldn't be blamed for either... 7
Kept a watchful eye on Lubala in the first-half, bar one moment of alarm, but the fresh legs of Nathaniel-George caught him off guard as the substitute cut in and found the bottom corner. Good work to win the second penalty... 6.5