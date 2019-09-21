Egli Kaja looks to get a cross in. Pictures: Pete Norton

Northampton Town 2 Crawley Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

An injury-time own goal prevented Cobblers from recording a third win on the spin on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with Crawley Town.

Here are our player ratings...

A routine first-half stop from Greco-Cox was followed by one that required sharper reflexes from the same man later in the half. Not really tested until Crawley's late goals, and couldn't be blamed for either... 7

1. David Cornell

A routine first-half stop from Greco-Cox was followed by one that required sharper reflexes from the same man later in the half. Not really tested until Crawley's late goals, and couldn't be blamed for either... 7
Getty
Buy a Photo
Kept a watchful eye on Lubala in the first-half, bar one moment of alarm, but the fresh legs of Nathaniel-George caught him off guard as the substitute cut in and found the bottom corner. Good work to win the second penalty... 6.5

2. Michael Harriman

Kept a watchful eye on Lubala in the first-half, bar one moment of alarm, but the fresh legs of Nathaniel-George caught him off guard as the substitute cut in and found the bottom corner. Good work to win the second penalty... 6.5
Getty
Buy a Photo
Some good passing from left-back and defended solidly until his unfortunate own goal deep into stoppage-time. Poked out a foot and saw the ball agonisingly roll into the net... 6.5

3. Joe Martin

Some good passing from left-back and defended solidly until his unfortunate own goal deep into stoppage-time. Poked out a foot and saw the ball agonisingly roll into the net... 6.5
Getty
Buy a Photo
A comfortable afternoon for the centre-back who defended his box diligently, snuffed out Palmer's threat and ensured clear-cut chances were kept to a premium. Not at fault for either goal... 7

4. Scott Wharton

A comfortable afternoon for the centre-back who defended his box diligently, snuffed out Palmer's threat and ensured clear-cut chances were kept to a premium. Not at fault for either goal... 7
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4