Northampton Town 2 Cambridge United 0: James Heneghan's player ratings from third straight win

Cobblers made it three wins and three clean sheets in a week when they beat Cambridge United 2-0 at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday.

Who stood tall and who struggled in the slippery conditions? Find out with our player ratings...

His third consecutive clean sheet didn't come without the odd scare but he was at his best to foil Lewis and Richards either side of half-time and then survived a late miscued clearance... 8

1. David Cornell

No problems for the skipper who took a safety-first approach to his defending and ensured there would be no slip-ups in the awful weather. A powerhouse in the air... 8

2. Charlie Goode

Regularly found himself in the right place at the right time to clear the danger although in truth Cambridge's final delivery was poor and mostly harmless... 7.5

3. Jordan Turnbull

Blackburn loanee was unruffled on a tricky day for defenders as he kept Smith and Richards in check and picked out some nice passes in tight spaces. Almost got an assist too when his precise long ball set Smith away... 7.5

4. Scott Wharton

