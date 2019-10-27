Northampton Town 2 Cambridge United 0: James Heneghan's player ratings from third straight win
Cobblers made it three wins and three clean sheets in a week when they beat Cambridge United 2-0 at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday.
Sunday 27 October 2019 10:57
Who stood tall and who struggled in the slippery conditions? Find out with our player ratings...
1. David Cornell
His third consecutive clean sheet didn't come without the odd scare but he was at his best to foil Lewis and Richards either side of half-time and then survived a late miscued clearance... 8
2. Charlie Goode
No problems for the skipper who took a safety-first approach to his defending and ensured there would be no slip-ups in the awful weather. A powerhouse in the air... 8
3. Jordan Turnbull
Regularly found himself in the right place at the right time to clear the danger although in truth Cambridge's final delivery was poor and mostly harmless... 7.5
4. Scott Wharton
Blackburn loanee was unruffled on a tricky day for defenders as he kept Smith and Richards in check and picked out some nice passes in tight spaces. Almost got an assist too when his precise long ball set Smith away... 7.5
