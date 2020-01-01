Who impressed for the Cobblers against Stevenage? Pictures: Pete Norton

Northampton Town 1 Stevenage 0: James Heneghan's player ratings from last-gasp victory

Cobblers kicked off 2020 in the most dramatic way possible when Andy Williams scored a last-gasp winner against Stevenage.

Who made a strong start to the new year and who was slow to get going? Find out with our player ratings...

Made a decent stop from Kennedy in the closing stages and was brave when snaffling the ball during an even later goalmouth scramble. Clean sheet number nine for the season... 7.5

1. David Cornell

His crossing was an unconventional source of creativity for the Cobblers, setting up a great chance for Hoskins with one, and went close himself with a couple of headers. Typically solid at the back... 7.5

2. Charlie Goode

Cobblers were vulnerable on the break for much of the afternoon so had to keep his wits about him, but his positional sense and reading of the game meant many of Stevenage's counter-attacks came to nothing... 7.5

3. Jordan Turnbull

More often than not came up trumps in his intriguing battle with the dangerous Kennedy, producing one outstanding tackle just as the attacker shaped to shoot only moments before Town won it at the other end.. 7.5

4. Scott Wharton

