Northampton Town 1 Macclesfield Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings
A last-minute goal from Theo Archibald condemned Cobblers to their second successive home defeat on Saturday when Macclesfield Town ran out 2-1 winners.
Who struggled most on a day to forget for the Cobblers? Find out with our player ratings...
1. David Cornell
Good handling with a couple of relatively routine stops in the second-half but not given much of a chance for either goal... 6
2. Charlie Goode
Mirrored his team by starting positively before the confidence seeped away. Good flick on for Turnbull to score but couldn't prevent Archibald from winning it... 5.5
3. Jordan Turnbull
His first Cobblers goal was well-taken and handed Cobblers a lifeline but he was then out-muscled by Osadebe for the winning goal. Otherwise decent on his first league start of the season... 6
4. Scott Wharton
Lost his man when Stephens sneaked in behind him to score, though was probably Town's best defender on the day. Got in some important touches to break up counter-attacks... 6 CHRON STAR MAN
