Who impressed in Saturday's battling win? Pictures: Pete Norton

Northampton Town 1 Forest Green Rovers 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers racked up a sixth league win in eight games on Saturday when a first-half goal was enough to see off promotion rivals Forest Green Rovers.

Who stood tall and did anyone toil at the PTS? Find out with our player ratings...

1. David Cornell

2. Michael Harriman

3. Scott Wharton

4. Jordan Turnbull

