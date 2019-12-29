Northampton Town 1 Cheltenham Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings
Cobblers' six-game winning run at home came to an end on Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cheltenham Town.
Here are our player ratings...
1. David Cornell
Back in the side over Arnold and would have added another clean sheet to his impressive tally if not for the early penalty, Cheltenham's first and last shot on target. Will rightly feel he deserves to keep his place... 7
Heavily involved in the game's two key moments. Perhaps a little fortunate not to see red when clumsily bringing down Lloyd, but right place right time to make amends and earn Cobblers a point with his fifth of the season... 7