George Lloyd has company... Pictures: Pete Norton

Northampton Town 1 Cheltenham Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers' six-game winning run at home came to an end on Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Cheltenham Town.

Here are our player ratings...

Back in the side over Arnold and would have added another clean sheet to his impressive tally if not for the early penalty, Cheltenham's first and last shot on target. Will rightly feel he deserves to keep his place... 7

1. David Cornell

Back in the side over Arnold and would have added another clean sheet to his impressive tally if not for the early penalty, Cheltenham's first and last shot on target. Will rightly feel he deserves to keep his place... 7
Getty
Buy a Photo
Not his busiest afternoon at the back but did everything asked of him and successfully wound up Addai enough to prompt a retaliation... 7

2. Charlie Goode

Not his busiest afternoon at the back but did everything asked of him and successfully wound up Addai enough to prompt a retaliation... 7
Getty
Buy a Photo
Heavily involved in the game's two key moments. Perhaps a little fortunate not to see red when clumsily bringing down Lloyd, but right place right time to make amends and earn Cobblers a point with his fifth of the season... 7

3. Jordan Turnbull

Heavily involved in the game's two key moments. Perhaps a little fortunate not to see red when clumsily bringing down Lloyd, but right place right time to make amends and earn Cobblers a point with his fifth of the season... 7
Getty
Buy a Photo
Again he was not overly stretched once Cobblers overcame their slow start, though his smart positioning and awareness foiled a couple of counter-attacks... 7

4. Scott Wharton

Again he was not overly stretched once Cobblers overcame their slow start, though his smart positioning and awareness foiled a couple of counter-attacks... 7
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3