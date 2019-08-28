Northampton Town 1 Arsenal U21s 1 (4-3 on penalties): James Heneghan's player ratings
Cobblers picked up two points from their opening Southern Group H match after drawing 1-1 with Arsenal U21s before winning 4-3 on penalties.
How did every player perform? Find out with our player ratings...
1. Andrew Fisher
Secure handling throughout and was alert and decisive off his line. Pulled off two decent saves during the game, one in each half, and kept out Arsenal's first spot-kick, making it an impressive debut... 7.5
Generally OK in defence and picked out a couple of nice passes in the second-half, both of which would have led to a shot on goal with better anticipation from others. Good penalty into the bottom corner... 6.5