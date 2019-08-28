Not quite the wild celebrations that usually greet a penalty shoot-out victory... Pictures: Pete Norton

Northampton Town 1 Arsenal U21s 1 (4-3 on penalties): James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers picked up two points from their opening Southern Group H match after drawing 1-1 with Arsenal U21s before winning 4-3 on penalties.

How did every player perform? Find out with our player ratings...

Secure handling throughout and was alert and decisive off his line. Pulled off two decent saves during the game, one in each half, and kept out Arsenal's first spot-kick, making it an impressive debut... 7.5

1. Andrew Fisher

Secure handling throughout and was alert and decisive off his line. Pulled off two decent saves during the game, one in each half, and kept out Arsenal's first spot-kick, making it an impressive debut... 7.5
Getty
Buy a Photo
Generally OK in defence and picked out a couple of nice passes in the second-half, both of which would have led to a shot on goal with better anticipation from others. Good penalty into the bottom corner... 6.5

2. Shaun McWilliams

Generally OK in defence and picked out a couple of nice passes in the second-half, both of which would have led to a shot on goal with better anticipation from others. Good penalty into the bottom corner... 6.5
Getty
Buy a Photo
Relatively comfortable night for the skipper who got his head to the danger and defended robustly against his young opponents, though was the only one to miss in the shoot-out... 7

3. Charlie Goode

Relatively comfortable night for the skipper who got his head to the danger and defended robustly against his young opponents, though was the only one to miss in the shoot-out... 7
Getty
Buy a Photo
Again, not his most testing evening. Strolled through the 90 minutes with relative comfort against an Arsenal side that lacked a cutting edge... 7

4. Jordan Turnbull

Again, not his most testing evening. Strolled through the 90 minutes with relative comfort against an Arsenal side that lacked a cutting edge... 7
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4