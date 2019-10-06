Nicky Adams. Pictures: Pete Norton

Northampton Town 0 Leyton Orient 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers saw their four-game unbeaten run ended by Leyton Orient at the PTS on Saturday.

On a tough day for the Cobblers, who struggled most and did anyone impress? Find out with our player ratings here...

The pick of three excellent first-half stops saw him tip Wilkinson's header onto the crossbar, though seemed a fraction hesitant to come off his line when Brophy raced through, making the finish a little easier... 7 CHRON STAR MAN

1. David Cornell

Made a fine, goal-saving first-half block but his struggle to contain the dangerous Brophy culminated in the Orient man's well-taken goal as he outstripped Town's defence and finished impressively... 5

2. Michael Harriman

He was fortunate to get away with one or two loose bits of defending as Orient caused problems down both flanks, and neither was he able to provide much of a threat in attack... 5

3. Joe Martin

To compensate for the loss of Goode he had very busy afternoon and often did the aerial work of two men. Not at his faultless best but defended solidly & a couple of dangerous attacks started from his passes out of defence... 6.5

4. Scott Wharton

