Northampton Town 0 Leyton Orient 1: James Heneghan's player ratings
Cobblers saw their four-game unbeaten run ended by Leyton Orient at the PTS on Saturday.
On a tough day for the Cobblers, who struggled most and did anyone impress? Find out with our player ratings here...
1. David Cornell
The pick of three excellent first-half stops saw him tip Wilkinson's header onto the crossbar, though seemed a fraction hesitant to come off his line when Brophy raced through, making the finish a little easier... 7 CHRON STAR MAN
Made a fine, goal-saving first-half block but his struggle to contain the dangerous Brophy culminated in the Orient man's well-taken goal as he outstripped Town's defence and finished impressively... 5
To compensate for the loss of Goode he had very busy afternoon and often did the aerial work of two men. Not at his faultless best but defended solidly & a couple of dangerous attacks started from his passes out of defence... 6.5