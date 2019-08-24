Norris on the spot as Cobblers fall to defeat at Colchester United

Cobblers failed to back up Tuesday's win over Swindon Town when they were sent down to defeat by Luke Norris' second-half penalty at Colchester United on Saturday.

Town have only played five league games this season but they've already lost three of them and this latest one came at the hands of a Colchester team who were without a victory to their name ahead of kick-off.

Chris Lines

The game followed a similar pattern to the one at Swindon in midweek as Town successfully nullified United's attacking threat but struggled themselves to create clear chances in the final third.

The first-half subsequently ended goalless but, unlike on Tuesday, it was the home side who found an extra gear in the second period before scoring at the end a sustained spell of pressure, Norris tucking away from the spot.

That was enough to earn United their first three points of the campaign as the Cobblers were unable to create a clear chance in reply despite mounting late pressure on the home goal.

Vadaine Oliver came in for his first Cobblers start and young goalkeeper Andy Fisher, signed on-loan from Blackburn 24 hours earlier, took his place on the bench.

The game took a little time to settle down and slip into a rhythm at the Community Stadium, the first shot coming 10 minutes in when Dean Gerken flapped at Sam Hoskins' long-range attempt.

Colchester shaded possession and territory but saw little of David Cornell's goal and the best chance of the first-half fell to Town when Hoskins and Nicky Adams combined to tee up Oliver, whose header was cleared off the line by Ryan Clampin.

Norris had United's clearest opportunity eight minutes before the break, heading over from a quick free-kick, and then Cornell was called into action for the first time, tipping Jevani Brown's shot around the post.

Those chances aside though, the first-half offered little to get excited about - but Colchester made a fast start to the second-half with Joe Bunney blocking as Frank Nouble shaped to shoot and Cornell off his line quickly to save from Courtney Senior.

United had stepped it up since the break and Cornell was needed again on the hour-mark, sprawling away to his left to beat away Luke Gambin's low drive, and the duo locked horns again moments later and again Cornell prevailed with an even better stop.

But Colchester's pressure paid off midway through the second-half when Stevenson was tripped inside the penalty box and Norris tucked away the spot-kick with supreme ease.

Cobblers' response took a while to materialise but eventually it came as Harry Smith's introduction game them something to feed off up front and Gerken made his first real save of the afternoon, pushing wide Adams' daisy-cutter.

The visitors won a series of late corners and set-pieces but not one gave Gerken anything to worry about and the full-time whistle signalled the end of another uninspiring afternoon for the 428 Cobblers fans in attendance.

Colchester: Gerken, Jackson, Prosser, Senior (Cowan-Hall 83), Comley, Eastman, Clampin, Stevenson (James 88), Nouble, Brown (Gambin 56), Norris

Subs not used: Ross, Sowunmi, Chilvers, Poku

Cobblers: Cornell, McWilliams, Goode, Turnbull, Bunney, Watson, Lines (Pollock 90), Adams, Hoskins, Oliver (Waters 62), Williams (Smith 73)

Subs not used: Fisher, J Williams, Warburton, Roberts

Referee: Ollie Yates

Attendance: 3,164

Cobblers fans: 428