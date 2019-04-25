Non-League recruitment a serious option for Curle as Cobblers are linked with Warburton and Briggs

Keith Curle says he is prepared to mine the non-League scene for unearthed gems as he goes about rebuilding the Cobblers squad this summer.

Town have this week been linked with moves for Stockport County attacker Matty Warburton and Dorking Wanderers winger Matt Briggs.

And although Curle wouldn't confirm any interest in those two players, he did suggest there are plenty of players currently plying their trade in non League who could fit the bill with regards to the type of player he is looking to bring in.

"Throughout the summer you are going to hear rumours about players we are interested in, and that won't change," Curle told me, when asked about the reports linking the Cobblers to Warburton and Briggs.

"You will get players linked to the football club through other media streams, but all I would say is that when the are signed, you will be the first to know."

Asked if non League players are an option to bring in this summer, the Town boss added: "There are players available, and there are players that have missed the boat and come again.

"There are players we are trying to bring in who have the skill-sets, but also have the hunger and desire to improve and develop.

"That is part of the culture we are trying to create at the football club, a learning, developing and improving football department."

Warburton, who can play as a striker or as a number 10, has been one of Stockport's leading lights as they have battled for promotion from the Vanarama National League North, and scored in their crucial 2-0 win over Curzon Ashton on Monday.

The Hatters are top of the pile with just one game remaining, and know a win in their final fixture will see them return to the National League.

Briggs has already helped Dorking to the Isthmian League Premier Division title and promotion to the National League South, scoring in their 3-0 weekend win at Leatherhead.

The 22-year-old, who scored 24 goals for Dorking last season, is currently in his final year of studies at the University of Surrey, and has previously been on trial at Blackburn Rovers and Burnley.