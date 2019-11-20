Non-league club snaps up Bowditch after release from Cobblers

Former Northampton midfielder Dean Bowditch has signed for Stowmarket Town on a deal until the end of the season.

Bowditch was one of eight players released by Cobblers boss Keith Curle at the end of last season but it's taken him a while to find a new home.

The 33-year-old former MK Dons and Ipswich player made over 400 appearances as a professional, 40 of which came across a two-year spell at the Cobblers.

His new club, Stowmarket, are based in Suffolk and currently sit top of the Eastern Counties League Premier Division, 15 points clear of second-placed Wroxham having not lost any of their 17 games this season.

“It was Jack Ainsley, who I played with in the past, he mentioned Stowmarket a while ago,” said Bowditch after signing on Monday evening.

“He was really selling the club to me and I’ve recently had a son, and I’ve spent the last three or four months with him, which I’ve absolutely loved.

“But a part of me has also been itching to get back playing. It’s good to be at a club that are just going one way.”