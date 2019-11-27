No stone left unturned as the Cobblers prepare for FA Cup date with Notts County

Keith Curle has revealed the massive amount of off-field preparation that will go into getting his in-form Cobblers team ready for Sunday's FA Cup second round clash with Notts County (ko 2pm).

Town may are flying at the moment, having won six games of their past seven games in all competitions, and are favourites for the showdown with the non-League Magpies.

But Curle has outlined the research and the amount of work he and his team will be doing to ensure that run continues for as long as possible, and that is before they even step out on to a training pitch.

"We have a standardised approach to our preparation, with the information we get (on the opposition)," said the Cobblers boss.

"Myself, Simon Tracey (head of recruitment), Dan Watson (goalkeeping coach), David Kelly (development coach) and Westy (Colin West, assistant boss), we all inedependently look at the videos.

"So we get that information, I will have a word with them all individually, and then get the final points of what we perceive to be their strengths and weaknesses, and then I put a plan together to put them in place."

And Curle, who on Tuesday night was at Meadow Lane to watch County draw 2-2 with Boreham Wood, says the preparation for the FA Cup date started a matter of minutes after Grimsby Town were beaten 2-0 last Saturday.

"First and foremost, on Saturday night and Sunday morning we will have all watched our game back from the weekend," said the Town boss.

"We will look at areas we need to improve on, areas we think we have done well at, and that is how we work.

"Saturday's game was not done just because the 95 minutes have been played, there are still areas that we need to work on.

"On Tuesday the video analysis will be on areas that we have highlighted where there are things we need to improve on, as well as things we have done very well.

"Sometimes people use the video analysis as a negative, we use it as a positive.

"We know we are a league two football club that has aspirations, but we know where we are at where we can get to, and that is the format we have brought here."

The Cobblers are aiming to reach the third round for the first time in many years, and Curle knows he and his team have a great opportunity of doing that as they play host a non League team - even if it is one that was a Football League club as recently as May.

But he says the preparation won't be different to any other match.

"The FA Cup is massively important, because it is the next game," said the Cobblers boss.

"That is the focus of the changing room, we focus on the next game, whether it be a cup competition, a friendly at Moulton, or a game in the leasing.com Trophy.

"The players have an opportunity to go out and perform for themselves, perform for this football club, and give themselves to get in for the next game after that.

"But our focus is always immediately on the next game."