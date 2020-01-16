No regrets for striker Oliver who loves being a Cobbler

Now seven months and 25 games into his time at the club, striker Vadaine Oliver has no regrets over his decision to head from Morecambe 200 miles south to Northampton last summer.

The 28-year-old was released by Morecambe at the end of last season but his search to find a new club didn't last long, snapped up on a one-year deal by Keith Curle in July.

He was a slow-starter, partly due to injury, but in recent weeks has become regular in the team and a pivotal part of Town's steady climb up the division.

"I really like it here," said Oliver. "It's a good club and I'm enjoying it. All the backroom staff are really good and we have the legend of the club in kitman Adam (Moreton) who I love to bits.

"He makes you smile every morning as soon as you come in and it's people like that who really bring the whole group together.

"We have a great team as well and the boys are really tight in the changing room and I think that shows on the pitch."

With Harry Smith out injured for the foreseeable future, there's a lot of reliance on Oliver and his strike partner Andy Williams.

"I love playing with Willo," added the former Lincoln and York striker. "Me and him have a good understanding and he makes it easy.

"We train well together and you can see it in training and it also shows in games because we've got that partnership.

"With some players it clicks and with others it doesn't but fortunately for me and Willo it works well."

Although largely commended for his general performances this season, Oliver admits he'd like to add more goals to his current tally of four.

"Definitely," he said. "I've had a few opportunities that maybe I should have done better with.

"The one at Salford I snapped at it when I didn't need to but that'll come. Obviously my confidence is up and the team is performing well and I know, as long I keep getting my opportunities, I'll put them away.

"That's just something we've got to keep doing."