No excuses from boss Brady as Cobblers are taught a painful lesson at Ipswich

Cobblers goalkeeper Jonny Maxted is beaten for one of Ipswich Town's six goals at Portman Road (Pictures: Pete Norton)

The Sky Bet League One title favourites were on the front foot from minute one and showed no mercy on Town at Portman Road, racing into a 3-0 lead after just 26 minutes before adding another three goals in the second-half.

"Obviously the result is very disappointing,” said Brady. “You don’t ever want to lose against any opponent like that.

"We made a lot of changes tonight and the average age of the squad was just 21 and I knew this would be one of our biggest tests – it’s one of the hardest tests in the whole competition.

Danny Hylton on the attack for the Cobblers in their 6-0 thrashing at Ipswich Town (Pictures: Pete Norton)

"They made changes as well, but it’s still a hugely strong squad and we have come up against one hell of a team and one hell of a football club who have some very strong players.

"Obviously we have come up very short but it’s fantastic experience for the young lads.