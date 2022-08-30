No excuses from boss Brady as Cobblers are taught a painful lesson at Ipswich
Cobblers boss Jon Brady accepted his team were simply ‘outclassed’ by Ipswich during Tuesday’s 6-0 thrashing in the Papa John’s Trophy.
The Sky Bet League One title favourites were on the front foot from minute one and showed no mercy on Town at Portman Road, racing into a 3-0 lead after just 26 minutes before adding another three goals in the second-half.
"Obviously the result is very disappointing,” said Brady. “You don’t ever want to lose against any opponent like that.
"We made a lot of changes tonight and the average age of the squad was just 21 and I knew this would be one of our biggest tests – it’s one of the hardest tests in the whole competition.
"They made changes as well, but it’s still a hugely strong squad and we have come up against one hell of a team and one hell of a football club who have some very strong players.
"Obviously we have come up very short but it’s fantastic experience for the young lads.
"It’s certainly a huge examination for a lot of them and they have been very stretched tonight but it shows the level of quality Ipswich have - we were outclassed.”