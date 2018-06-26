No easing up for Cobblers players as they kick-off pre-season in heatwave

The Cobblers players may have reported back for pre-season training in the middle of a rare UK heatwave - but manager Dean Austin has made it clear there will be no letting up in their work schedules at Moulton College.

The Town squad returned after their summer break on Monday be greeted by a blazing sun and temperatures close to 30 degrees centigrade, and the high temperatures are set to continue for the rest of the week at least.

Such conditions are hardly ideal when you know you are going to be running, running, and then running a little bit more, but such is the tight schedule ahead of the start of the new season that starts in just six weeks’ time, there is no leeway for any sort of easing off.

Asked if the excessive heat might mean an alteration in the training programme for Town, Austin said: “Not really, they have got to work, pure and simple!”

And he went on: “Our plan was set for this week, with regards to I know what we are going to do, and pre-season is planned all the way through.

“I know what sessions we are doing on what days, in regards to what games we are playing, and preparation is everything for me.

The small details for me make big differences, and I have said to the boys that the plans are not going to change Cobblers boss Dean Austin

“I said to the boys in the office that I make no apologies, I suffer from OCD and I am a stickler for organisation, and a stickler for detail.

“The small details for me make big differences, and I have said to the boys that the plans are not going to change.

“We might refine it, we might come down a little bit, we might go up a little bit depending on the data on the GPS and stuff, but I know with Pablo that he is spot on and he will tell me when we need to come off it a bit, and when we need to go at it a bit.”

Just two days into pre-season, Austin has been delighted with the shape the players are in after their summer holiday, and feels the very early signs are extremely encouraging.

“You will never have a problem with this group, they will always work hard,” said the Cobblers boss.

“They have got themselves in pretty decent shape before they have come back, and now we start to build up the work.

“But if today (Tuesday) was a measure, if today was a benchmark of what we can hope to expect this season, then I am very optimistic and enthusiastic that we are going to have an exciting season.”

The Cobblers play their first pre-season friendly next Tuesday at Fernie Fields against UCL side Sileby Rangers (ko 7.45pm).