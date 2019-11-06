New-look back three forging a 'strong' foundation for Cobblers

Blackburn loanee Scott Wharton is enjoying playing alongside Jordan Turnbull and Charlie Goode in Cobblers' new-look back three.

The Cobblers had been playing 4-2-3-1 for the majority of the season until manager Keith Curle switched systems at half-time of their recent fixture at Carlisle United.

Goalless at the break, Town went on to win 2-0 at Brunton Park and then kept another clean sheet in beating Cambridge United a few days later.

And they passed the 400-minute mark without conceding a goal on their way to a 2-0 lead at Oldham Athletic on Saturday, only for the hosts to strike back with two late goals.

"We've had a few games together as a three now and we've built good relationships between each other and that's what it's about all over the pitch," said Wharton, who's started the last 11 games in a row.

"We've got to work with each other, build relationships and knowing your strengths and where you can help out each other out on the pitch.

"I feel like over the past four games we've looked really strong at the back and Dai (Cornell) in net has made some good saves at times so we have a lot of positives over the last few weeks."

On how he's enjoying his loan spell, Wharton added: "I'm playing week in, week out and that's the main thing.

"We're in a good position in the table - we could be better off but we'll keep building and hopefully keep moving up the league."