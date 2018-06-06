New home kit to be revealed at Cobblers open day

The Cobblers will stage their annual open day at Sixfields on Sunday, July 22 - with the highlight set to be the launch of the new home kit for the 2018/19 season.

The recently renamed PTS Academy Stadium will host the event, and gates will open at 10.30am with activities scheduled to get under way with an open training session on the pitch at 10.45am as Dean Austin puts the players through their paces.

The training session will finish around noon, with a mascot race then set to take place between Clarence and some of his furry friends!

At 12.15pm the brand new home kit will be revealed for the first time, while soon after that supporters will have the chance to meet the first team players and secure pictures and autographs.

“Our open day has been a huge success over the last couple of years and we are looking forward to another busy and fun day,” said Cobblers chief executive James Whiting.

“In the last two years of this event we have seen thousands come down and enjoy a stadium tour, the chance to meet the players and the opportunity to see the new kit be revealed.

“We are expecting a big crowd again this year to come and enjoy a day of fun and games and to see behind the scenes here at the club ahead of the new season.”

The day will also include stadium tours and fun for all of the family with a number of the club’s partners attending, offering fun games and activities for supporters of all ages outside of the stadium until around 3pm.

Admission to the open day is free, and the event is open to all.

The ticket office will be open on the day for the sale of season and match tickets, with the new home kit also on sale from the club store too from around 12.45pm.