New Cobblers signing Smith excited to be joining 'a club on the up'

Harry Smith believes he is joining 'a club on the up' after signing for the Cobblers from Sky Bet League Two rivals Macclesfield Town.

The big striker became boss Keith Curle's fourth signing of the summer on Friday, joining Town from the Silkmen for an undisclosed fee.

He has shown his commitment by signing a three-year deal, and says he is 'excited' by what the future might hold for him at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Former Millwall forward Smith has reportedly been the subject of interest from other clubs, and asked why he chose the Cobblers, he said: "It was a big attraction point for me, as I think they are a club on the up.

"I met the gaffer, Colin (West, assistant boss) and Simon (Tracey, chief scout), I think it's a club that is looking to push on next season, and I want to be part of it.

"I am excited to work with the gaffer, and I was impressed when I met him.

"I think that as long as I work hard, and bring the best out of myself, then it should be an exciting chapter."

Smith spent the last season battling against relegation with Macclesfield, but he is convinced the Cobblers are going to be battling at the other end of league two.

"Challenging for promotion is one of the main points as to why I have come here," said Smith, who until three years ago was working as a welder and playing his football part time until he was offered a contract at Millwall.

"I don't want to be in a position where we are fighting at the bottom, or in the middle, I want to push on.

"The club is 100 per cent on board with that, they want to push on for promotion next season, and I am looking forward to hopefully being part of something successful."

Smith, who turns 24 on Saturday, was a key part of Macclesfield's successful effort to secure Football League survival, scoring seven times in his last 16 games of the campaign as the Moss Rose club stayed up on the last day.

But he admits it wasn't the sort of season he wants to experience again any time soon.

"It has been a tough year on and off the pitch," said Smith, who netted Macclesfield's goal in their 3-1 defeat to the Cobblers at the PTS on Good Friday.

"I have experienced a lot in one year, some I hope I will experience again, a lot I hope that I don't.

"There has been a lot of stuff that has gone on off the pitch that has been out to the media, but we dealt with it as players and we got over the line.

"We achieved something that we felt was quite special considering the circumstances, but I don't want to be in a position like that again.

"Hopefully in the season coming up we will be looking at the top end of the table."