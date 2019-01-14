New boy Cox ‘absolutely loved’ making his Cobblers debut

Cobblers defender George Cox was ‘absolutely delighted’ to make a positive contribution towards his new side’s 3-0 victory over Carlisle on his full league debut - but he says he has a lot more to offer.

Signed on-loan from Premier League Brighton last week, Cox was thrown straight into the deep end by manager Keith Curle when he started at left wing-back for Saturday’s League Two game.

But the youngster – who turns 21 today – produced a promising performance in helping Cobblers claim an impressive 3-0 victory, just their second win since early November.

And not only was it his Cobblers debut, it was also his first game of any kind at senior level.

Cox said afterwards: “I’m absolutely delighted - 3-0 and a clean sheet, it can’t get much better than that! The boys put in a great shift and we definitely deserved the win.

“I’ve seen the lads training in the week and I think everything looks positive. The gaffer said in the dressing room afterwards that we have to keep this momentum going and if we carry on playing like that, we’ll have no issues.

“The fans were brilliant for the whole game. It’s just something a bit different for me but I absolutely loved it out there and there’s obviously room for improvement.”

The victory on Saturday ended Carlisle’s six-game winning run and has lifted spirits again following a poor stretch of form for the Cobblers, with eyes back on a top half push and beyond.

Cox added: “We’re all looking up and if we can keep in performances like that, we’ll give ourselves a chance of getting into the play-offs.

“We’ll go into training this week and work on what we need to but we’ll take our form and our performance from Saturday into next week.”