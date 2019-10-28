'Nervous' Smith relieved to get off the mark at home - and he'll try to claim both goals!

Striker Harry Smith admitted he felt a touch of 'nerves' when he bore down on goal and opened the scoring for Northampton during Saturday's victory over Cambridge United.

The 24-year-old had only scored two goals for the Cobblers prior to Saturday and both had come away from home, first at Stevenage in the league and then Cambridge in the EFL Trophy.

But despite feeling a little anxious in his quest to win over Cobblers fans, Smith kept his cool when he latched onto Nicky Adams' precise pass and applied a clinical finish into the bottom corner, ignoring the unmarked Paul Anderson in the process.

He said: "To be fair I didn't even see Ando there - I had one aim and that was just to take a touch and to score myself.

"Ando asked afterwards why I didn't cut it back and we had a laugh about it but I never had any intention of passing!

"To be honest I was a little bit nervous. I'm not usually like that but I just think with everything that's gone on so far this season with the difficult start and things not going my way, I was a little bit nervous going through one-on-one.

"Fortunately I kept my composure and slotted it in nicely. As for the celebration, we said before the game it's knee slide weather and I just thought to myself 'don't dig your knee into the turf!' but I executed it quite well!"

Smith was also involved in the second goal when his attempted cutback was diverted across the line by Cambridge captain George Taft.

"I'd love to claim it and if they give it to me, they give it to me and as a striker I'll take it," added Smith. "I sort of cut the ball back and it came off the defender's heel and crept over the line.

"It was a big goal right on half-time and whether it's my goal or not, I'm just delighted with the three points."