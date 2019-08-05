Name change for Checkatrade Trophy

The EFL and Leasing.com have announced a three-year deal that will see the new car marketplace become the official title sponsor of the EFL Trophy.

The exclusive partnership means the competition will now be known as the Leasing.com Trophy with immediate effect. The deal runs until the end of the 2021/22 season.

The competition, which previously had been known as the Checkatrade Trophy, kicks off with three matches this week as Manchester United U21s and Liverpool U21s make their debuts in the competition, facing Rotherham United and Oldham Athletic respectively. Swindon Town host Chelsea U21s in the other game.

The Cobblers have been drawn in Group P this season alongside Arsenal U21s, Cambridge United and Peterborough United. Their campaign starts at home to Arsenal on August 27.

The format from last season remains the same with a prize fund of almost £3million again on offer.

EFL chief commercial officer Ben Wright said: “The EFL is delighted to welcome Leasing.com to our portfolio of partners at the League ahead of the start of what we all hope is another successful and memorable EFL Trophy campaign.

“With the revised format now firmly established, this competition continues to go from strength to strength and the EFL is looking forward to working with the Leasing.com team as we plot this season’s journey to Wembley and move on to the next chapter of the EFL Trophy’s history.”

David Timmis, founder and MD of Leasing.com, added: “We’re delighted and immensely proud to have secured sponsorship of the EFL Trophy as part of our ongoing brand development campaign for Leasing.com."