Morison thrilled to be ‘going back to where it all started’ after taking up coaching role at Cobblers

Steve Morison ‘could not be more excited’ to start his new role at the Cobblers after joining the club’s academy setup as a coach.

The 36-year-old’s first foray into coaching brings him back to where his football career began having started out as a teenager at Northampton 18 yeas ago.

Morison played 28 games and scored three goals across three years at the Cobblers before going on to an enjoy a highly successful career, which included spells at Leeds United, Norwich City and Millwall, in addition to international recognition with Wales.

But he announced his retirement from football following a short and unsuccessful stint with Shrewsbury Town this season, and now returns to the Cobblers to help U18s manager John Brady and the newly-appointed Ian Sampson in the club’s booming academy.

He said: “I am really looking forward to the opportunity to pass on my knowledge and experience to the young players in the club’s professional development phase.

“Hopefully I can add further to what is already a really good set up with some excellent players within the club’s academy.

Coaching at Northampton, the club I started at as an 18-year-old and continue to live nearby, is going back to where it all started for me as a player.

“From a personal point of view, I am looking forward to working with and learning from Jon Brady and Ian Sampson and the other coaches in what is a really strong academy infrastructure.”

On his retirement from football, Morison added: “I’ve spent an amazing two decades as a professional footballer and have so many wonderful memories, but I feel the time is right to move on to the next stage of my career – and I couldn’t be more excited.

“I learned so much while playing for my country and some great clubs, alongside and under so many fantastic players and managers, that I can’t wait to put it all into practice as a manager and coach in my own right.

“As such it feels like a good place for me to start my coaching career and hopefully that can follow a similar path to the top as I experienced while playing. It was an offer I couldn’t turn down.”