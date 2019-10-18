Morison returns to Cobblers as academy coach after announcing retirement from football

Former Cobblers striker Steve Morison has returned to the club as professional development phase assistant coach.

The 36-year-old, who started his career at Northampton aged 16 and emerged through the club’s youth system, announced his retirement from football earlier this morning.

Morison scored 188 goals in over 600 appearances across his career and played for the likes of Millwall, Norwich City and Leeds United as well as representing Wales at international level, earning 20 caps and scoring one goal.

He goes straight into coaching and will work alongside Cobblers U18s manager Jon Brady and new academy manager Ian Sampson, who was appointed earlier this week.

“Steve is another excellent appointment for us,” said chief executive James Whiting.

“He is our new professional development phase assistant coach and will be the assistant coach to Jon Brady with our U18 squad.

“We have a very dedicated and talented team of coaches and staff within the academy and between them we believe we have an excellent blend of local knowledge, coaching expertise and a lot of professional game experience which gives our young players the best possible support and guidance.”