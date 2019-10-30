Morison delighted with perfect start to new coaching role

Cobblers' youth coach Steve Morison has been delighted with how quickly he's settled into his new role in the club's academy.

Morison, who also started his playing career at Northampton, teamed up with U18s head coach Jon Brady for the first time on Saturday when Cobblers' youth side beat Peterborough United 5-1 to move top of their EFL Youth Alliance table.

The 36-year-old retired from football earlier in the month to take up a coaching role alongside Brady and the incoming Ian Sampson within Cobblers' academy.

“It’s been great, as a coach there’s nothing better than putting a plan in place and the plan being carried out to a tee," said Morison after Saturday's win over Posh.

“We put a lot of hard work in off the pitch - we watch and analyse the games, we saw how they play, saw a weakness in it and exploited that weakness.

“If you were here to watch the game, you’d have seen a very good performance.”

Brady added: “It’s great for me because now I’ve got someone I can work through ideas with.

"It’s only one game and we’ve only been together a few days but already we feel like we’re gelling really well.

“We try to make everything we do positive for the boys and Steve’s worked well so far, taking over the analysis side of things.

“He did a brilliant job on that through the week and we’re both enjoying it.”