Morias spoke to fellow ex-Cobbler before taking on 'new challenge' at St Mirren

Junior Morias
Junior Morias

Striker Junior Morias is relishing the 'new challenge' at St Mirren after being convinced to sign for the club by fellow ex-Cobbler Sam Foley.

Foley, released by Northampton at the end of last season, signed a two-year contract with the Scottish Premiership club earlier in the month.

He's now been joined by a team-mate from last season with Morias putting pen to paper on a two-year deal after leaving the Cobblers for an undisclosed fee on Thursday.

“It is good to finally get it sorted – it is good to feel wanted by a manager and a club," said the 24-year-old, who scored six goals last season. "I am grateful and thankful that this got sorted.

“I only found out about the interest a few days ago. My agent called me and told me of the interest from St Mirren and I didn’t hesitate – I just said to him let’s do it. I knew this is what I wanted to do.

“It is all positive and I am really excited to get started. It's a new challenge. I love challenges and I'm ready to put in the work.

"I spoke to Foles (Sam Foley) and I asked him about everything I needed to know. He said there were a great bunch of lads here, good staff and it was all positive.

"I had a good conversation with the manager and I know what he wants to achieve and it matches what I want to do."