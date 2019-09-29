Morecambe 2 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings
Cobblers surrendered a 2-0 lead for the second Saturday in a row as they were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by Morecambe.
Who impressed at the Globe Arena and who endured a difficult afternoon? Find out with our player ratings...
1. David Cornell
Buxton's shot took a deflection but he seemed a little slow to move his feet, however he made two exceptional saves from Leitch-Smith, firstly standing tall to block an early chance before showing superb reactions late on... 7.5
Far busier afternoon than he'd have liked, particularly second-half, but some desperate last-ditch defending was keeping Morecambe at bay until Ellison's leveller. Cautioned for a wild challenge in the first-half... 6.5