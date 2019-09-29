Sam Hoskins tussles with AJ Leitch-Smith. Pictures: Pete Norton

Morecambe 2 Northampton Town 2: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers surrendered a 2-0 lead for the second Saturday in a row as they were pegged back to a 2-2 draw by Morecambe.

Who impressed at the Globe Arena and who endured a difficult afternoon? Find out with our player ratings...

Buxton's shot took a deflection but he seemed a little slow to move his feet, however he made two exceptional saves from Leitch-Smith, firstly standing tall to block an early chance before showing superb reactions late on... 7.5

1. David Cornell

Although he had a quiet first 45 minutes, it was initially assumed his half-time withdrawal owed to injury until Curle later revealed the move was tactical... 6

2. Michael Harriman

Recovered to make an important block from Leitch-Smith in the first-half and showed his versatility by slotting in at centre-back after half-time... 6.5

3. Joe Martin

Far busier afternoon than he'd have liked, particularly second-half, but some desperate last-ditch defending was keeping Morecambe at bay until Ellison's leveller. Cautioned for a wild challenge in the first-half... 6.5

4. Charlie Goode

