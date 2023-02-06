More defensive problems for Brady after Koiki's 'silly' red card and another injury

Jon Brady is facing more defensive headaches after Ali Koiki’s ‘silly’ red card against Walsall on Saturday and another injury suffered by Akin Odimayo.

Cobblers have been forced to chop and change their back-line throughout the season due to injuries but they looked to be over the worst of their problems with Aaron McGowan the only defender missing for the visit of Walsall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Odimayo was forced off with a hamstring injury in the second-half at Sixfields before Koiki picked up two yellow cards, the first for dissent and the second for a needless challenge deep into stoppage-time.

Ali Koiki was sent off in stoppage-time

Odimayo’s injury will be assessed but he looks likely to miss next week’s game at Rochdale and with Koiki suspended, Cobblers are short in full-back positions. Should McGowan remain out, Brady may have to call upon Harvey Lintott and Ryan Haynes, neither of whom have started a game for three months.

Tyler Magloire was also feeling his hamstring late on against Walsall but Brady said that was just cramp, and he also confirmed Shaun McWilliams’ substitution for Ben Fox was pre-planned.

"I was looking after Shaun, that's why I brought him off,” he said. “I thought Foxy played well when he came on.

"I'm gutted with AK. It looks like he's done his hamstring and that's another injury on our back-line. Tyley was suffering with cramp and for Ali to get sent off like that was silly in my opinion.