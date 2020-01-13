Momentum building for Cobblers as Curle salutes 'excellent focus' of his players

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has been pleased with the 'excellent focus' shown by his players after they backed up their FA Cup win at Burton Albion with a league victory over Salford City on Saturday.

Amid all the excitement of their FA Cup run, the league remains Town's priority this season and they strengthened their play-off push by coming from behind to defeat Graham Alexander's men.

"You're only as good as your next game," said Curle. "The players will be rested but they'll work and they'll be focused. The mental and fitness mental preparation will be done.

"We don't change. Our build-up to the next game will be exactly the same and that's the important thing for the changing room. The focus is excellent."

With another strong turnout in the stands matched by a third straight win on the pitch, Cobblers look to be gathering momentum at just the right time.

Curle added: "When you go away to League Two grounds and you see the away end full, there's a reason for that and what we're trying to build at the club is growing and gaining momentum and people are joining and enjoying it.

"It's taken a little bit of time for supporters to get the identity of the new players but now I think they've got an understanding and they're getting the best out of the players and the players in turn fully appreciate the backing they're getting."

Curle's side also had to demonstrate their versatility at Moor Lane where Town had to find another way to win after their physicality was largely nullified by a strong Salford outfit.

"I think a lot of teams we're coming up against now understand the threat we pose," Curle continued. "But if you have a look at the goals we scored on Saturday, they're two composed, quality finishes.

"If teams want to go toe-to-toe with us, we will stand our corner. If teams want to exchange opportunities to score goals, we can score goals."