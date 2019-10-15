Midfielder Watson still some way from making his Cobblers return

Cobblers midfielder Ryan Watson is still six to eight weeks away from returning to first-team action after breaking his collarbone last month.

Watson suffered his injury against Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy on September 3 and at the time it was hoped he would miss no more than around two months.

However, having taken advice from specialists and keen not to rush him back, manager Keith Curle says the 26-year-old is still some way from being allowed back into competitive training.

"Ryan's had an appointment that's indicated it might be another six weeks to get complete cohesion with the fracture," he said this week.

"They're happy with how the operation has gone but they still deem it to be another six to eight weeks to get complete union of the bone.

"They're worried that he could take another fall on it when it's not heeled correctly and you can't go out and say to a play 'don't take a heavy collision'.

"The type of player Ryan Watson is, he'll throw himself into everything, so if we need to wait, we've got to wait."

On Joe Martin, who limped off with a hamstring injury against Scunthorpe, Curle added: "Joe had a scan on Monday and we're waiting for the results on that but you cater for the worst."