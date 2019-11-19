Midfielder Watson closing in on Cobblers return

Midfielder Ryan Watson is close to making his return to competitive action following almost three months out with a broken collarbone.

The 26-year-old, who's into his third spell at the Cobblers, sustained the injury when he took a heavy tumble during an EFL Trophy tie with Peterborough United at the start of September.

He's been steadily building up his fitness since returning to light training two weeks ago and could well be back in time for a busy run of fixtures, with the Cobblers set to play four games across three competitions in 13 days.

"With Ryan we're just waiting for confirmation and for the all-clear that he can get game-time," said manager Keith Curle.

"Obviously he's been out on the grass and he's been training for a couple of weeks but that's been with caution.

"But it'll be good once he's fit again and fully involved and fully back in the action."

Fellow midfielder Shaun McWilliams faces a longer wait though as he recovers from an appendix operation.

"Shaun's still got a period of time out," added Curle. "He was going to be out for six weeks so you're probably still looking at another three or four weeks for Shaun.

"But he's doing everything he can do to get himself ready for when he's able to participate in training again."