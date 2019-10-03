Midfielder Ryan Watson on the mend, but not setting date for Cobblers return

Ryan Watson is delighted to be back doing gym work at the PTS Academy Stadium and mixing with his team-mates once again, but admits it is too soon to out any sort of date on his return to action for the Cobblers.

A month after breaking his collarbone in the Leasing.com Trophy defeat to Peterborough United, the 25-year-old is out of sling and joining in with light cardio work in the gym.

Egli Kaja

The former Milton Keynes Dons man underwent an operation after suffering his injury and had to spend a few weeks laid up, and although he is now on the road to recovery, he doesn;t know how long that road is going to be.

"It is getting a bit stronger, and it does feel a lot better," said Watson when asked this week about his injury.

"It is still a bit stiff, but it does feel better and I am out of the sling now and I have started doing a bit of cardio work in the gym now, which is good."

Asked about a possible return date, the midfielder said: "I don't know yet, and I don't want to put too specific a time on it.

Steve Arnold

"I am seeing the specialist again next Tuesday, so hepefully she will give me some good news and then I start running and building up my fitness.

"Then I can get back in training and hopefully back with the lads soon."

Watson had started the season very well, and his performances had ensured he was one of the first names on boss Keith Curle's team sheet each week.

The injury suffered against Posh has temporarily put paid to that though, and Watson admits that is a huge frustration for him although he accepts injuries will always happen.

Colin West (left) and Keith Curle

"It was annoying and very frustrating at the time, but it is part of football and was one of those things," he said.

"It is still early which is good, and we still have a lot of the season and a lot of football left to play, so I am just trying to get back as quickly as possible."

Watson was speaking after taking part in an exercise put on by the East Midlands Ambulance Service Trust to teach some of the players and staff how to perform life saving CPR.

The session was planned to support the work of the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation, the charity set up in memory of Justin by his family and ahead of World Re-Start a Heart day later this month.

Former Cobblers boss Edinburgh passed away after suffering a heart attack while exercising at a gym in June, and one of the aims of the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation is to campaign for a change the law to ensure all health and fitness clubs across the UK are equipped with defibrillators.

The session on Tuesday showed the players how to perform CPR and use a defibrillator.

Manager Keith Curle, assistant manager Colin West, goalkeeper Steve Arnold and midfielders Watson, Egli Kaja and Sean Whaler all took part in the session, which was staged ahead of Leyton Orient's visit to the PTS this Saturday.

The Os were the team Edinburgh was managing at the time of his death, and the Cobblers are planning to pay tribute to their former manager ahead of this weekend's meeting.

Watson said: "To just have the basic knowledge can be very important in helping somebody, or trying to save somebody's life. I think it is a good thing.

"Hopefully it is never needed, but if it is needed then it is good to have an idea of what to do.

"You never know who it could happen to, and it could affect anybody, so I think what we have learned is important, and the more people know about it, and the better people are at doing CPR, then it could help somebody save a life.

"Luckily so far it has not affected me or anybody I know, and hopefully it stays that way."