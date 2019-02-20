Midfielder O’Toole knows Cobblers ‘need to start entertaining’

John-Joe O’Toole accepts that he and his Cobblers team-mates ‘need to start entertaining’ in the wake of Saturday’s drab 0-0 draw with Crawley Town at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Both sides seemed content to settle for a point in a game of little excitement, and there was discontent in the stands and plenty of boos from sections of the home faithful at the end of the match.

O’Toole says he completely understands the fans’ point of view, admitting the clash must have been ‘fairly boring at the best of times’, but he says the players are working hard to ensure that won’t be the case in the future.

“It was frustrating, as we couldn’t really get going and it was a bit of a stalemate,” said O’Toole, who had one of the clearer chances of the game, but sent his first-half effort over the bar.

“There was a lack of quality which we know we have to improve on, and I am sure we can improve on that.

“But it was just one of those games where all round it was frustrating, and that’s not nice for the fans.

“It’s not nice to play in, so it can’t be great to watch either, and it must have been fairly boring at the best of times.

“So we know we need to do better and we need to start entertaining and getting more positive results.

“I know the results have been okay the past few games, but all round there is definite room for improvement.”

The Cobblers are back on the road this weekend as they head to Stevenage, and they then travel to Cheltenham on March 2 before returning to the PTS on March 9, and O’Toole admits being away from home could be a good thing.

“I think it can be easier sometimes, because it can be frsutating for the home fans at the minute,” said the former Bristol Rovers man.

“That is understandable because we feel like we should be doing better, so sometimes things do ease when you are playing away from home.

“You maybe haven’t got as much pressure on you going away from home, but I am sure we can go to Stevenage and get a positive result.”