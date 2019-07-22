Meet Cobblers' talented academy players hoping to make a splash in 2019/20

"It shows the belief and the trust we've got in the youth system and the players that are coming through," said Curle. "We're still keen to involve them and when we train, the younger players and the developing players are training with us." Here are those academy-produced players who could well feature for the first-team this season...

1. Shaun McWilliams Needs no introduction to Cobblers fans having now played 56 times for the first-team. Burst onto the scene in 2017 and whilst he's struggled with inconsistency and injury since, at 20 time is still on his side. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Jay Williams Enjoyed a breakthrough year last season when he made 14 appearances for the Cobblers, and now he will be hoping to build on that. Curle seems a fan of the versatile defender, who can also play in midfield. Getty Buy a Photo

3. Scott Pollock Emerged through Northampton's education programme and into the first-team last season, making his debut at Cambridge. Talented, assured and adept on the ball, the 18-year-old has every chance of forcing his way into Curle's plans. Getty Buy a Photo

4. Ryan Hughes Thrown into the deep end last season when handed a surprise debut at Cheltenham. It was a tough day for the youngster at Whaddon Road but he did well on loan at St Neots and remains in Curle's thinking. Getty Buy a Photo

View more