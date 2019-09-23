McWilliams 'feels good' after health concern and is enjoying new attacking role

Cobblers midfielder Shaun McWilliams has spoken about the 'chest pains' that forced him off during last weekend's 2-0 victory over Newport County.

McWilliams was having a good game in Town's midfield when, with 53 minutes played and under no pressure, he sat down near the halfway line and signalled for help.

Following several minutes being tended to by the club doctor, it was decided the 21-year-old couldn't continue and had to be replaced by debutant Egli Kaja.

After the game, manager Keith Curle said: "He was suffering from chest pains and was taken off as a precaution because he's been having palpitations. The player's concern and the player's welfare is paramount."

McWilliams suffered no reaction in the following days, though, and played the full 90 minutes in Town's next two games against Stevenage and Crawley Town.

“I’ve been with the doctor and have had a few tests," said the midfielder. "Nothing has come off it.

“I’m not sure what really happened with it. I struggled with my breathing during that game and I’m not sure why but all the tests have come back fine.

"I feel good now and I'm ready to go.”

McWilliams was playing a new role before he went off against Newport, pushed further forward into an attacking position by Curle.

He again operated in a similar role on Saturday when scoring his first Cobblers goal against Crawley.

"I enjoy the role," he said. "It's given me more of a licence to get forward.

“Obviously I like tackling and I like getting about the pitch but I don’t mind getting forward either if the gaffer wants me to.

“I know I can do the running and I can do the work so I don’t mind playing that role at all.”