McCormack making good progress but Cobblers suffer fresh injury blow

Cobblers have suffered a fresh injury blow ahead of Saturday's game against Macclesfield Town with the news that Reece Hall-Johnson has picked up a problem in training this week.

Hall-Johnson, a free signing from Grimsby Town this summer, has started both league games this season but did not feature in the squad that travelled to Swansea City in midweek.

And it was revealed by manager Keith Curle at his pre-match press conference that the 24-year-old has sustained an injury in training and looks likely to miss Saturday's visit of Macclesfield, who parted company with manager Sol Campbell earlier on Thursday.

"Reece has unfortunately picked up and injury and we think it may be worse than what it is but he'll go for a second opinion," said Curle.

"The likelihood the lad will not be in contention for this week but as soon as we find out any more information than we'll pass it on."

There's better news on McCormack who suffered a hamstring injury against Walsall on the opening day of the season, while goalkeeper Steve Arnold is also on the road to recovery.

Curle added: "Alan McCormack is recovering quickly. He's a quick healer and it's a case of holding him back as soon as he's on the field again. He's back jogging but he'll need a longer period of time putting the hamstring under stress during training.

"I know what Alan's like - as soon as he gets out and has a couple of training sessions he will declare himself fit and this is where the medical department have to be rigorous in their work.

"They have got to overload him to put it under stress and replicate gamedays. That will probably take an extra week than what he would like but we're doing it for the greater good and the bigger picture.

"Steve caused himself some damage but that's the commitment we expect from him and I thought he did very well and was everything we wanted.

"He'll be looked after and we won't rush him back but he'll give good competition when he returns."