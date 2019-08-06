McCormack ‘felt his hamstring’ as Curle gives latest on injured trio

Cobblers midfielder Alan McCormack has been sent for a scan to find out the extent of the hamstring injury he sustained during Saturday’s defeat to Walsall.

The 35-year-old was an hour into his Northampton debut when he went down clutching his leg and had to be replaced by Shaun McWilliams.

McCormack missed most of pre-season with a minor hamstring strain, only managing 45 minutes against Milton Keynes Dons in the final friendly, so the recurrence of the injury will be cause for concern.

“He’s a little bit sore and a little bit tender,” said Curle on Tuesday. “He’s having a scan today to find out the extent of what the injury is.

“The ironic thing is that he would probably have come off if it had been another two minutes because I had him down to play 60 minutes in the game.

“Two or three minutes earlier I had signalled to him to see if he was OK for five more minutes and he said he was and he felt good, but then he over-stretched to get a block in and felt his hamstring.”

Curle also gave an update on two other squad members, adding: “Vadaine Oliver is back with field-based training and Camron McWilliams is back on the field as well.

“A few other players took some knocks on Saturday but you usually find that and they should be ready to go for the weekend.”