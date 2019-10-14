McCormack feels he could still cut it in the Championship

Midfielder Alan McCormack is confident he could still cut it at 'Championship level' after dropping down two divisions and signing for the League Two Cobblers in the summer.

McCormack was released by Luton at the end of last season after the Hatters sealed top spot in League One and with it promotion to the Championship

The excitement generated by McCormack’s signing in the summer was only tempered by his fitness record but if he can steer clear of injuries, the Cobblers have a Championship-level player on their hands - at least according to the man himself.

The Irishman played 23 times in helping Luton to promotion from League One last term and such was level of performance that many Hatters fans felt he could still do a job in England’s second tier.

“I said when I signed that I was disappointed to leave a Championship team because I still feel I can play at that level and I’ve got the legs, I’ve got the pace and I’ve got the power and the passing ability and capability to break up play to do that,” said McCormack speaking before Saturday's game at Scunthorpe.

“But no matter what team I’m put in, I’m at this level for a reason and I’m at this level to try and improve the team and to win another promotion.

“That’s all I want to do so I’ll be giving everything I can. Firstly I’ve got to get my jersey back and then push the team forward and get us going and get us playing well.”

McCormack provided one bright spot at Scunthorpe on Saturday and Cobblers will be hoping he can maintain that level to help them get out of their current rut.

"We've all got to do it together," he added. "We mentioned Charlie Goode missing (last weekend) but one man doesn't win you a game.

"You need 11 players on the pitch plus the three subs that come on to impact the game for 90, 95 minutes and that's what we need to do more collectively as a unit.

"We need to demand it off each other to push on and be at our best every day and not wait for someone else to do it."