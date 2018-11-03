MATCHDAY LIVE: Cobblers v Crewe Alexandra - as it happened and reaction Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Follow live updates as Cobblers bid to make it three wins in a row when they take on Crewe Alexandra at the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday. All the team news, major incidents and post-match reaction will be posted here - so don’t forget to refresh! Cobblers on the charge as goals from Williams and Powell clinch third straight win Strike pair van Veen and Hoskins’ attitude and work-rate delights Cobblers boss Curle