Martin targeting promotion as he looks forward to life at the Cobblers

Joe Martin already has promotion from Sky Bet League Two on his mind after joining the Cobblers.

The 30-year-old has committed to play the next two years of his career at the PTS Academy Stadium, and he intends for them to be successful ones.

A left-sided player who can operate either in defence or midfield, the former Gillingham, Millwall and Stevenage man already has two promotions to his name, and he is hungry for more.

He has previously been part of a Gills side that went up from league two, and also helped the Lions to a league one play-off success, so he knows what it takes, and he believes the Cobblers are a club with the potential to progress.

"I am really happy to have got it all done today," said Martin, after he completed his medical and his deal to join the club on Monday afternoon.

"I am coming here, we have got an experienced manager in Keith Curle, and we are looking to get promotion next season.

"A big thing for me is going to a team that wants to win promotion, so I am excited about the challenge ahead."

And he added: "I am not young any more, so all I think about in my career now is winning promotions.

"It is much better playing at the top of the table than it is not playing for anything, so if I can get one or two promotions here, that would be brilliant."

Prior to signing for the club, Martin had a series of meetings with Keith Curle, and the player admits the Town boss made a good impression on him.

"Keith is well known and has a good name within the game," said Martin, who is the son of former West Ham United and England defender Alvin, and brother of Millwall goalkeeper David.

"I have played against his teams a few times and they have always been good footballing teams.

"I think Keith wants and expects a lot from the players, but I think he will be fair.

"If you give him everything, then he will look after you in return, but obviously you have to be doing it on the pitch and on the training ground to earn that."

Curle has labelled Martin as being 'cultured' and 'creative', and another plus point as far as the manager is concerned is that the player has racked up close to 350 senior appearances across the Championship, league one and league two.

It is the sort of experience Curle wants to bring in to the club, and Martin said: "That is the life of a footballer, you go from one level to the next, that is how your career goes.

"I have been lucky enough to get this far, and I am going to keep working hard and hopefully we can now get up to league one."