Martin fit to face Grimsby Town while Watson is given 'all clear' to resume full training

Joe Martin is line for a return to the Cobblers match day squad for Saturday's visit of struggling Grimsby Town to the PTS Academy Stadium.

The left-back hasn't featured since injuring a hamstring in the 3-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United last month, but he has now been declared fully fit by manager Keith Curle.

Ryan Watson hasn't played since September 3

There is further good news in that central midfielder Ryan Watson is also now back in full training.

The former MK Dons and Barnet man, who broke his collarbone in the Leasing.com Trophy clash with Peterborough United on September 3, is unlikely to feature this weekend, but his return will further increase competition for places in the Town squad, and that is what Curle wants.

"Joe Martin is back, and Ryan Watson has been given the all clear," said the Cobblers boss during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

"Ryan has been in training on Tuesday and Wednesday and is chomping at the bit, so the squad is taking good shape.

"There is real competition for places, and you need that."

And he went on to stress the importance of those squad players not currently getting a first team pick.

"My focus and concentration is on the squad, because I pick the team but then the squad has to know how vitally important they are, because they might be starting next week," said Curle.

"They need to be in the right frame of mind, the right physical condition, and have the right focus.

"We are formulating a squad of players, but in that we have a team ethic."

In other team news, Shaun McWilliams is still sidelined as he recovers from his tonsillitis operation.